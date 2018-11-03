Let’s join the moving train, Abdulrazaq tells Kwara people

•Visits flood victims, residents hail him

By DEMOLA AKINYEMI

ILORIN-For residents of Patigi in Patigi local government of kwara state,the havoc the flood from the river Niger visited on them has left devastating effects.

Well over five hundred families were displaced, while their farmlands and other domestic properties worth millions of naira were fatally destroyed .

The carcasses of those ruins were seen all over the place when the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alh Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and his entourage on Tuesday, visited the community, to commiserate with them and offer them message of hopes and Consolation’s.

Abdulrazaq’s first point of call in Patigi was the palace of the Etsu of Patigi, Alh Ibrahim Chata Umar who commended his guests for his noble initiative and gave him royal blessings.

The monarch said,”We have known you for long in the community as our son,we thank you immensity for bringing this message of hope,that the victims would be given relief materials by the federal government.

He also visited the scenes of the incidents and personally commiserated with the victims, and also consulted with stakeholders in the community in a journey that lasted whole day.

Speaking with journalists, he said “We came to Patigi to personally see the havoc of the flood on the residents and commiserate with them.

“We have collaborated with NEMA to assist the victims, so we just came to see the victims and assure them that arrangement has been concluded to ensure that the gesture gets to them directly”.

He however expressed optimism that the federal government is up to the task in bringing lasting solution to the perennial flood crisis in the community.

According to him,” The first step is to dredge the River Niger, when the dredging is completed the flood will cease. Federal government is up to the task. NEMA will soon be in Patigi to give the victims the relief materials “

Abdulrazaq’s entourage also visited the critical area of the flood site. He is assisting the community to fund and ensure free passage of water.

Ahead of the 2019 gubernatorial election he said that he is battle ready,and described himself as a moving train,to take over the state from Saraki dynasty in the next election,urging everyone to join him in the task.

He noted that his being a candidate of the party is a forgone conclusion, saying that he’s a moving train now,that everyone should join, otherwise they would be left behind.

He said,”Everyone is on board now,the train is moving. It’s either you join the train or you are left behind “

The APC kwara gubernatorial candidate also said “the issue of my candidacy is a forgone conclusion, we have gone past that stage. Now,we are good to go, the task about APC family in Kwara is about coming together and forging ahead to take over the state from Saraki dynasty in the next election, you can see that there is a lot of work to do, but I’m optimistic “