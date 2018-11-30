Leadway Assurance commits to delivering innovative products

By Rosemary Onuoha

Leadway Assurance Company Limited said that it is committed to building the biggest retail insurance company in Nigeria by developing alternative channels and delivering innovative products to customers.

The insurer said that the move will make insurance products accessible across all market segments and distribution channels.

Executive Director, Financial Services & Systems, Leadway Assurance, Mr. Tunde Hassan-Odukale said this when the company was crowned ‘Insurance Company of the Year 2018’ at this year’s edition of the Business Day Banking and Financial Institutions Awards.

Hassan-Odukale said the company would continue to invest in best in class skills, tools and processes with the objective of delivering sustainable benefits to all stakeholders through the provision of innovative and comprehensive insurance solutions. This, he added, would aim to deepen Leadway’s position as a market trend-setter in retail insurance in the country.

Receiving the award on behalf of Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Divisional Director, Life Sales, Oluwafemi Adebayo, said the honor was an acknowledgement of Leadway’s iconic position as a path-finder as well as an innovation driver in the insurance segment of the nation’s financial sector.

“Since 1970 when Leadway came on the scene as an indigenous insurance service provider, there has been a dramatic expansion of local service providers. Leadway has continued to evolve and be dynamic in order to remain in the forefront as Nigeria’s largest and an insurer of repute.

“The acknowledgement given by this award as well as the impeccable reputation enjoyed by Leadway as a trustworthy and value-adding partner to our customers have come through our consistent devotion to operational improvements to promote and maintain competitive advantage. We will continue to work hard towards maintaining this business approach”, Adebayo said.