Leading elevator firm, wins awards

By Moses Nosike

A leading player in the elevator and escalator market, Xizi Elector has remained unbeaten so far in Nigerian market. Based on this, Eliel Jerahmeal Nigeria Limited, specialist in marketing, distribution, sales and services of elevator and escalator equipment obtained authorisation from Xizi Elevator, China’s first class manufacturers of elevator and escalator equipment to boost industry users in Nigeria and the rest of Africa at affordable rate.

Xizi brand of Elevator is number one energy saving and component elevator in China and it can compete favourably anywhere in the world.

Since it entered into the Nigerian market, the partnership has earned Eliel Jerameal Nigeria Ltd., awards as Africa’s Best Premium Quality Elevators & Escalators products company at the World Quality Summit, and Africa Quality Elevator Order of Merit Awards because of Xizi’s world class standard operation in Nigeria.

According to the Chairman, Eliel Jerameal Nigeria Ltd., Ayo Adefemi, “Xizi brand of elevators and escalators have lived the test of time and it became the number one national brand in China 1996 and the first elevator export to Vienam. The company provides products and services for top 9 elevator brands in the world – OTIS United Technologies, KONE, Schindler, Hyundai Elevator, Yungtay, Hitachi, Toshiba, Marohn Thyssenkrupp, Giant Kone. It has won several awards locally and internationally”.

Speaking on the partnership, Chairman, Eliel Jerameal Nigeria Ltd., Adefemi said that Xizi elevators serve world-class standards and Nigeria as a developing country and other African countries would benefit from its services.

“As mentioned, you can see top and big brands that are into business with the company because of its quality brands and the kind of services it renders. So, the partnership is an authorisation to bring this equipment into the Nigerian market, distribute, sales and services at affordable rate compare to the ones on ground already”.

Adefemi said that the cost is considerable because of the economic recession the country is still recovering from. The company after investigation discovered that Eliel Jerameal is strong in Nigeria on the aspect and so the president of Xizi signed a letter of authorisation for our company to market this equipment to Benin Republic, Cameroon, Nigeria and Ghana.

According to Adefemi, the company has a senior industry technology R&D team and engineering personnel, with over 300 R&D engineers and national laboratory and over 30 primary constructors.

“Our confidence is that this brand of elevator technology is tested and it has delivered almost every part of the world and Africa and will not be in exception especially in Nigeria.

However, Xizi elevator goes for residential, hotel, office building, hospital, industry, shopping mall and others. We are bringing the same quality as obtained in other part of the world into the Nigerian market at avoidable prices. Xizi Elevator Co. Ltd., is the manufacturer of Otis elevator globally. So, the technology would deliver desired results to the end users.”