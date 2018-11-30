Leader of Yahoo Plus gang that kidnapped, killed DELSU student slumps, dies

By Emma Amaize & Festus Ahon

The ringleader of the Yahoo Plus gang that abducted and murdered a 300-level student of Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka, Elozino Ogege, has reportedly slumped and died.

It was gathered that he slumped and died when he was trapped by police detectives at a hideout in Abraka. But four other suspects, including a herbalist, two private security guards are in police custody at the Police Headquarters, Asaba, Delta State.

Delta State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the death of the suspect, yesterday.

While two other suspects, Onos, a private security guard and Desmond, internet fraudster, who spoke to our reporter, admitted participating in the crime, the herbalist and the private security supervisor spoke tongue in cheek.

DSP Aniamaka disclosed that “the mastermind known to be a fraudster, just returned from Ghana; we made efforts to pick him, but it was not easy. Between the Thursday that the incident happened and Saturday, we have got most of the suspects.

“Yes, one of them slumped; in fact, the mastermind knowing that we have got him slumped and gave up the ghost.

“Quickly, the second fraudster, Desmond, was caught and he told us he had been engaged in four previous cases. He identified the herbalist that they take the body parts of female folk for ritual,” he said.

Confession

Remorseful Desmond affirmed that Elozino’s murder made it the fifth life he had taken for ritual purposes.

According to him, “each time we killed, we removed the vital organs like the eyes, the heart and the breasts of the victims, normally females, and take to the herbalist, who usually would ask us to come back.”

He added that the herbalist used to burn the hearts and pound them to make powdery substance out of them. It is the powder that he gives to them, which they apply before speaking to their victims to make money from them. “Any big woman we approach obliges us and provides money for us”

However, the herbalist denied the allegation as he continued to call on God as witness that he was speaking the truth. He said Elozino’s organs were the first he received from the Yahoo Plus customers, but Desmond insisted they took the body parts to him after killing their victims.

The security guard, Onos, who had offered to assist the victim to get accommodation and was in possession of Elozino’s phone with which the police tracked him, confessed he was posted into the school by his supervisor for the purpose of carrying out such missions when contacted, but the supervisor, Nwaosisi, denied the allegation.

Nwaosisi said he was among those that chased Onos when the police came after him in the school.

“When all these were happening, Onos threatened to implicate me for assisting the police to arrest him. When the police caught him, they discovered two phones which he claimed I sold to him. That was my involvement. “

Protest

Meanwhile, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, yesterday thronged the streets of Asaba, the Delta State capital to protest the gruesome murder of Elozino Ogege by suspected yahoo boys.

The CSOs stormed the State Police Command, Ministry of Women Affairs and the office of the Secretary to the State Government, after matching through the streets of Asaba metropolis chanting songs of disenchantment.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mrs Caroline Usikpedo condemned the murder of 22-year-old Elozino, lamenting that “the society we live in today, especially some of our institutions of higher learning and local communities, are harbouring criminals and ritualists in the guise of Yahoo business.