Late F-SARS operative faces posthumous trial, dismissal over LASTMA officer’s murder

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Nigerian Police’s F-SARS officer, Olukunle Olonade, who killed an officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Rotimi Adeyemi, at Iyana-Ipaja axis, Wednesday, will be tried posthumously and dismissed if found guilty.

It was gathered that the police officer was beaten to stupor by the angry mob, who mistook him for a robber, after shooting the LASTMA officer that flagged him down for a traffic offence.

Though he was reportedly rescued from the scene by Police officers deployed to Iyana-Ipaja, he reportedly died while being rushed to the hospital.

But yesterday, the Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Chike Oti, in a statement, said the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has directed that the late officer be tried posthumously and dismissed if found guilty.

According to the statement: “the driver of a Toyota Highlander SUV, with registration number LSR 277 BJ, later identified as Police Inspector Olukunle Olonade attached to FSARS Ikeja, while driving along Iyana-Ipaja Road, was accosted for driving against traffic by a LASTMA official, one Rotimi Adeyemi, aged 46 years, at Iyana-Ipaja roundabout.

“The two men vehemently argued with each other. However, during the altercation, the said Inspector Olukunle Olonade allegedly shot the LASTMA officer to death.

“The irate mob, who thought the shooter was an armed hoodlum because he was in mufti, descended on him and beat him to stupor.

“Although he was later rescued by teams of policemen drafted to the scene, he gave up the ghost while being rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“The serial number of the pistol recovered at the scene was checked in the system and it revealed the bearer as Inspector Olukunle Olonade attached to FSARS Ikeja.

“Corpses of the deceased have been evacuated to the morgue for autopsy.”