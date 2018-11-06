Late Debe Ojukwu left unfinished battle for 168 Anambra communities —Ikokwu

By Clifford Ndujihe

SECOND Republic politician, lawyer and elder of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Guy Ikokwu, has expressed shock over the death of Chief Debe Odumegwu-Ojukwu, eldest son of late revered Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

Recalling that he had a phone chat with the deceased last week, Ikokwu lamented that Chief Debe died at aged 62 due to failing health at a time the Supreme Court ruling on the matter of 168 autonomous communities in Anambra State is being awaited.

Said Ikokwu: ‘’We spoke on the phone from his Lekki residence last week and he assured me that he will take necessary medical steps when due and as prescribed.

2019: Atiku wooing Diaspora technocrats back home… – Ex-Minister

“The main issue of my phone call was the issue of the autonomous communities in Anambra State.”