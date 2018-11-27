LASG, FRSC raise alarm over drivers’ alcohol comsumption rate

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Worried by records of alcohol induced road crashes, Lagos State Government and Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC have raised concerns over level of alcohol consumption across the state.

This was yesterday at the flag-off of 2018 Don’t Drink and Drive campaign initiated by Lagos Traffic Radio in Ikeja.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan, stated that alcohol consumption increased daily with establishment of restaurants and bars in every part of the state.

Bamigbetan noted that peace and harmony in Lagos has made alcoholic consumption in the state a daily routine.

He stressed that the new level of alcohol consumption rate has justified a report released by a Market research data group, Global Data (formerly Canadean) recently, estimating five percent annual growth rate.

The commissioner argued that the state government isn’t frowning at the establishment but drivers patronising the outfits shouldn’t drive nor engage in any activities that would endanger other resident’s life and property.

Lagos Sector Commander, FRSC, Hyginus Omeje, disclosed that the level of alcoholic consumption has made the agency to immediately deploy the seven breathalysers donated to it across the state.