Lanre Shittu takes FG’s auto policy to next level

…Completes most advanced Truck assembly plant

A FRONTLINE automobile dealer in Nigeria, Lanre Shittu Motors, has taken the Federal Government’s auto policy to the next level with the completion of a world class truck assembly plant for the production of JAC heavy duty and medium duty truck in Nigeria.

The assembly plant which is unarguably the most advanced and equipped in the country at the moment is capable of churning out 1,800 trucks annually with capacity for further expansion. The multi-million naira plant is equipped with state of the art equipment from Germany and is manned by Nigerian technicians with the supervision of JAC staff.

Though Lanre Shittu is setting up as similar and bigger plant in Ogun State, the road to achieving the historic milestone which will be ready for commissioning very soon was started about one year ago and successfully completed this year with all the trappings of a modern truck assembly plant found in China, Europe and America.

A number of officials from JAC truck manufacturers, China are presently overseeing the day to day assembly activities inside the assembly plant with the ultimate aim of transferring requisite skills to local Nigerian engineers.

Speaking with a selected number of Nigerian automotive journalists that had gathered at the new plant located on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Taiwo Shittu, Executive Director, Lanre Shittu Motors Limited stated that the company invested massively in the assembly because it believes in the ongoing National Automotive Policy of the federal government, describing it as a policy that that has come to stay.

Explaining that this was the reason they decided to invest into one of best and most sophisticated equipment that will last for a long time, he said, “We believe solely in the JAC brand, it has come to stay and very soon, it will take over the market demand for trucks in the market because of its quality and our experience in the automotive business in the last 38 years in Nigeria. Already we have received orders for hundreds of units of these trucks from fleet customers including BUA group, AY Mustapha and many others.”

Shittu said his company enjoyed support from JAC parent manufacturers in China adding that the good relationship with the parent company led to the setting up of this state of the art assembly plant which is probably the most modern and advanced in Africa.

“JAC officials are always visiting to ensure that we are complying with the international standard set by the company,” he said, noting that they are also impressed by the quality and skill of the Nigerian technicians on ground.

The Group Executive Director was also full of commendation for the Federal Government's auto policy saying that "some of the stringent measures taken by the federal government to streamline auto assembly processes and procedures whereby nobody is allowed to set up an assembly plant without satisfying the full requirement for the mandatory assemblers bonafide certificate are quite commendable".

To this end disclosed that Lanre Shittu Motors was also simultaneously working on the possibility of setting up another assembly plant which is expected to be sited on about 40,000 square meters of land at Mekun, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway way, near the Redemption camp and before the Sagamu interchange. Shittu said that upon completion, the assembly plant will be producing buses, pick-up trucks and passengers’ cars, in addition to providing other ancillary support services of trailer flat bodies, tanks and buckets including local contents.