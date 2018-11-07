Lam Adesina’s son, 3 other Reps dump APC for PDP, ADC, Labour, Accord

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—FORTUNES of the All Progressives Congress, APC, further depreciated as four members of the House of Representatives, yesterday, jilted the party to join other parties.

2019: Women forum expresses worry over low number of female candidates

According to the defection letters read at plenary by the Speaker, Mr. Yakubu Dogara, the members were Messrs. Adedapo Lam-Adesina from Oyo State, Dada Awoleye from Oyo State, Segun Williams from Ogun State and Lawali Hassan from Zamfara State.

While Adesina moved to the African Democratic Council, ADC, Awoleye joined the Accord Party just as Williams and Hassan joined the Labour and the Peoples Democratic Parties respectively.

The defection is coming barely one month after political parties across the country concluded their primary elections ahead of February 2019 general elections.

The lawmakers cited crisis in APC and the derailment of original philosophy of the party as their reason for leaving the party.