LaLiga, LBS to organize Sport Management courses in Nigeria

LaLiga, best league in the world has entered into a partnership with the Lagos Business School to organize and offer sport management courses in Nigeria. The partnership was announced at the Lagos Business School where both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Tuesday, October 30th 2018.



As part of the partnership, LaLiga and Lagos Business School will develop together different sports business programs, that will cover fields such as sports management, marketing, financing, leadership, technology, and innovation. Focusing on the critical success factors, these courses will offer students an understanding of the global context of sports business with an emphasis on business and investment opportunities in the industry.

Head of LaLiga Business School, José Moya spoke about the agreement with Lagos Business School “We are once again thrilled to have the opportunity to spread the LaLiga expertise across Nigeria and Africa. This agreement reasserts LaLiga’s commitment to professionalising the sporting sector and, in tune with our slogan, ‘It’s not football, it’s LaLiga’, this puts us at the forefront of all leagues, not just in sporting terms but in educational standards too”.

The sports business management sector continues booming globally, offering lots of opportunities to different segments of the sports business value chain. The partnership will help promote accessibility to quality education on sports management.

Dr Enase Okonedo, Dean Lagos Business School, spoke on the agreement and said “This is a very timely and important development for LBS and Nigeria’s sports and educational sector as a whole. Lagos Business School is very passionate about organizing and offering sports related courses because we understand the huge contributions sports business management can make in the society. However, we cannot do it alone and that is why we are grateful to have the support of the best league in the world, LaLiga lending its voice and resources to support us in the cause of sports management”.

Managing Director LaLiga Nigeria, Javier Del Rio, who also spoke at the event said “This is a strategic alliance which reaffirms our commitment to the development of not only football but education in this country. We are highly committed to each of our projects across Africa and partnering with Lagos Business School to offer sport management courses is a good step forward and in the right direction towards the growth and development of sports management in Nigeria. We couldn’t have found a better partner to do this with than Lagos Business School”

The signing of this agreement reflects both institutions’ commitment to enhancing the sustainable development and growth of the sports business management sector in Nigeria through the exchange of intelligence and strategies.