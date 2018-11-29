Lagos insures 300 athletes for National Sports Festival

The Lagos State Sports Commission under the leadership of Dr. Kweku Tandoh, has concluded the insurance policy for the three hundred athletes registered for the 2018 National Sports Festival and the accompany officials, slated for the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, from December 6 to 16, 2018.

In the words of the Chairman, Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh: “We have insured all our athletes and accompanying officials and paid the required premium to the state owned insurance company, LASACO.

He noted that to ensure adequate safety for the athletes, the Commission will be conducting a Medical Screening (Blood Glucose, Urinalysis, Full Blood Count among others) on all the athletes in the Team Lagos closed camp, on Thursday, November 29. “This is also to ensure the full fitness of all the athletes.”

Tandoh, who revealed that Team Lagos will compete with only it’s bonafide athletes as its policy abhors the usage mercenaries since the declaration of the policy at the Gateway 2006 Sports Festival, disclosed that, the Lagos Sports Commission, has been paying monthly grants to 300 athletes, in the past one year.

“We have been using substitution by elimination for the athletes in camp in terms of payment of training grants. With this, injured and ill athletes are dropped at random and replaced by prospective talents, so, at any point in time, we had 300 athletes in camp. Since payment is made every month, it has been seamless.

“Team Lagos athletes are ready to take Abuja by storm,” Tandoh said.