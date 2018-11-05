Lagos 2019: KOWA party denies involvement in endorsing Sanwo-Olu

The KOWA party has said it was not among parties that announced an endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the 2019 election.

Mr Abhulimen Marvins, Public Relations Officer, KOWA Party Lagos denied being a member of the coalition backing Sanwo-Olu’s candidacy.

On Nov. 1, 45 political parties under the aegis of Coalition of Progressives Political Parties in Lagos State (CP3) entered a coalition to endorse the APC gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the 2019 election.

Chairman of CP3, Mr Aderemi Fatukasi said that the coalition was against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State.

Reacting to the development, Marvin said KOWA party never had a discussion or entered into any coalition to support Sanwo-Olu.

“It has come to our notice that the APC and its agents are claiming that KOWA Party is in an alliance with 44 other political parties in Lagos state endorsing their candidate for the gubernatorial elections in Lagos state.

“We want to use this medium to state categorically that KOWA Party in Lagos state has never had any discussion with the APC in Lagos to endorse its candidate for the elections.

“KOWA Party in Lagos state is focused on its candidates for Legislative Offices at the federal and state levels.

“We implore all our members, supporters and well-wishers in Lagos state and beyond to disregard all such rumors and keep faith with KOWA Party as we go into the 2019 elections.

“We promise to deliver candidates that would make a positive difference in the political space in the overall interest of the nation ” Marvin said.