Lagos 2019: AD gov candidate faults Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement by CPP

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE 2019 governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, in Lagos State, Chief Owolabi Salis, has picked holes in the endorsement of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Jide Sanwo-Olu, by some leaders of 40 political parties, saying the act was fraudulent.

This is just as the governorship candidate blamed the ruling party for intentionally institutionalising poverty and making Lagos State stagnant in terms of growth and development based on its poor policies.

Buhari keeps Nigeria safer than past govt – Lai Mohammed

He said this at a symposium organised by Christian Ministers Welfare Initiative, CMWI, on the theme: ‘Role of Government in Poverty Reduction in Nigeria’, in Lagos.

Speaking on the purported endorsement, Salis said: “It was a fraud and those who you saw there only went to collect money. They tried to penetrate us with money and you could see that was part of the financial intimidation perpetrated by APC.

BigWin 7: Saving Nigeria from volatility, vagaries of global oil market

“The reason the APC deserved to be changed in 2019 is because the party has failed to implement a concise policy to uplift education standard. This is deliberate to keep the children of the masses perpetually in poverty. If you take a walk around public schools in Lagos today, the state of those schools is not different from what they were when military disengaged from power.”

He, however, urged the electorate to vote for AD, which still retains the pricing philosophy of its founding fathers which is purely masses oriented.”

Noting that the AD has analysed its only weakness in the election to be vote-buying, he said: “We have started talking to people through our advocacy effort because AD cannot pay people at the poll. It has the spirit of the people. The party is not dead, we have lifted the party.”

Saving money on business expenses

On the looming crisis between the Federal Government and the organised labour over minimum wage, he said, “The government has to come to their terms because the dollar exchange is high and the Nigeria economy is shaped by foreign exchange. I think the Labour is not putting good statistics down on what they want to do. When you pay meagre salaries, you see the effect in high corruption.”