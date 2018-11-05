Labour strike : Dana Air to reschedule, reroute passengers for free

By Lawani Mikairu

Dana Air Monday said that in the event the planned Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, strike action goes ahead Tuesday , the airline will be available to reschedule or reroute its passengers at no cost to the passengers. This is to ensure that its passengers do not bear the impact of the imminent strike action



The airline in a statement signed by its Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the airline rued the inconvenience of the likely effects of flight disruption on its passengers and the huge loss of income on its part. He however appealed to the Federal Government and the organized labour to find a middle ground and resolve the issue in the overall interest of Nigerians and the economy.

According to Ezenwa: ‘‘While we regret the inconveniences on the part of our guests who are already on our scheduled flights for the week, and the likely loss of income on our part, we appeal to the Federal Government and the Nigerian Labour Congress to find a middle ground and resolve the issue in the overall interest of Nigerians and the economy.’’

‘At Dana Air, the comfort of our guest is paramount and we will be available on Phone, Mail, and on all our social media handles including WhatsApp to attend to all requests from our guests.’’