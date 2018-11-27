Labour, Jos DISCO reach pact on conditions of service

By Monsur Olowoopejo & Okechukwu Vivian

Organised labour in the nation’s power sector and Jos Electricity Distribution, JED, also known as Jos DISCO, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on conditions of service for their workers.

NCC to crack down on service providers over masking of calls

The event came barely two years after labour stormed the company over non-implementation of conditions of service for workers in line with extant labour laws in the country.

It was gathered that labour, on the platform of National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, and it’s Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, SSAEAC, counterpart, had declined signing an earlier draft after gratuity clause was omitted by JED.

After signing the MoU in Lagos, General Secretary, of NUEE, Mr. Joe Ajaero, said it freed JED from imminent picketing being planned by labour against DISCOs that had refused to respect labour laws, conform with international best practice and had continued with unfair labour practices and indecent employment policy.

According to him, “we will not shield any company that fails to agree and implement conditions of service for workers as required by law.

“Some GENCOs and DISCOs are hiding behind economic challenges. They should be ready for our visits any moment from now.”

Similarly, President of SSAEAC, Chris Okonkwo, warned that companies yet to implement the conditions of service would not be spared, saying “the companies can run but they cannot hide.”

Responding, Chief Executive Officer, Jos Electricity Distribution, JED, Alhaji Gidado Modibbo, represented by Abubakar Muhammed, urged other DISCOs and GENCOs to also implement conditions of service, describing it as an agreement that benefits all.