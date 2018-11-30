Kwara govt. promotes 1,511 civil servants

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has approved the promotion of 1,511 civil servants in the state civil service.

The State Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Adelodun Ibrahim, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Ilorin.

He explained that 1,658 candidates sat for the promotion examination, adding that the commission would distribute letters to successful candidates from GL. 07 to 17 next week.

Ibrahim said that the state government had consistently maintained the yearly promotion of civil servants since 2003.

“Let me state with every sense of pride that with the implementation of the 2018 promotion exercise, the state government has consistently maintained the yearly promotion of civil servants since 2003.

“Consequently, the state is not owing any arrears of promotion to any civil servants,” the Chairman said.

Ibrahim confirmed that the affected civil servants had gone through written examination and oral interviews conducted by the commission.

He lauded Ahmed for the prompt approval given to the commission for the implementation of this year’s promotion exercise.

He, however, urged civil servants in the state to reciprocate the good gesture of the government through increased efficiency, productivity and service delivery.