Kwara by-election: Ahmed says state’s under siege

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara State, yesterday, said the state was now under siege by security agents deployed by the Federal Government ahead of weekend’s by-election.

Governor Ahmed, who spoke in Ilorin when youths from Kwara South Senatorial district came to express concern over perceived growing inse-curity ahead of Saturday’s by-election, claimed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had ordered the redeployment of all Divisional Police Officers in the state.

According to him, “information reaching me is that divisional police officers have been changed. This is to disenfranchise and intimidate people. We should allow people to exercise their civic rights on Saturday and let the results count.”

At press time, efforts to speak with Police authorities were unsuccessful as neither calls nor texts to the Force Public Relations Officer’s phone were responded to.