Kogi to host 2018 Federal Republic Service Games

By Boluwaji Obahopo

Kogi State government has declared its readiness for the successful hosting of the Federal Public Service Games scheduled to commence in the first week of December.

The state commissioner of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sani Salisu stated this weekend at the inauguration of a 13 -man Local Organising Committee, LOC, for the Games.

This year’s Games is tagged Confluence 2018 and the 37th edition is billed to commence December 6 but to be declared open on December 10 by the state governor, Yahaya Bello.

READ ALSO: You must play with brain, heart Mourinho slams Man Utd flops

Mr. Salisu said the state has put in measures for effective security of the contingents and will provide an enabling environment as well as give maximum support for the events.