KILLINGS: Govt must protect citizens, says Gowon

FORMER Head of State and National President of Nigeria Prays Organisation, NPO, Dr. Yakubu Gowon, has called for intense prayers against the menace of insecurity, killings, and corruption ravaging the country instead of resorting to violence and retaliation.

Gowon, who expressed pains at the killing of soldiers by insurgents in the North-East, urged the government to perform its duty of providing physical protection of lives and properties.

Gowon spoke yesterday at a special prayers session at the Deeper Life Bible Church, DLBC, Headquarters in Lagos.

General Overseer of the church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, and the representatives of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osibanjo were also at the prayer session for the nation.

Gowon, who commended the church for the session, and Kumuyi, for his love and commitment to Nigeria’s growth and development, said his prayer movement had been on for 22 years and presents to every Nigerians, irrespective of denominations, the opportunity to pray.

Taking his reading from 2 Chronicles 7: 14, Gowon urged the congregation to pray for the nation, saying God was interested in the Nigeria situation at all times.

His words: “The church must provide a moral compass for the nation to make the people imbibe the fear of God and to follow righteousness. Brethren, it is important to remind us that the church is God’s House of Prayer.

‘’With the general elections coming ahead, it is natural for people to become anxious and fearful of what the future holds for Nigeria.

“In the light of the wanton killings in the land– be it politically motivated or instigated by the dark agents of insurgency like Boko Haram, armed herdsmen or rustlers, there is great need for us to come together to pray and intercede for our dear nation and its people.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, whose message was read by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, also commended Gowon and Kumuyi for their passionate love for national cohesion and unity.

“Prayer is the right thing to do and the way to go. Nigeria is not a mistake. God that brought us this far won’t abandon us. It is right that we pray to God for the unity and prosperity of Nigeria. Let me say that Nigeria has challenges to overcome, whether they are security, economy, political, but in God we trust, there is none that is beyond God and He will take us through the challenges,” he said.

Also speaking, Kumuyi, who spoke on “Divine Assurance When Nigerian Prays” said: “God will answer if His people, faced with national perplexity can pray. Nigeria won’t disintegrate, we are just starting.”