Kidnappers fed us gari, water for 4 days – ADC chieftains

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—One of the four chieftains of African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Ondo State and their driver, just released from captivity after coughing out N15 million ransom, has revealed that they were fed gari and made to sleep on bare floor by their captors.

The state Chairman of the party, Bisi Ogungbemi; the party’s candidate in Northern Senatorial district, Jide Ipinsagba; Senatorial Woman Leader, Funmi Abraham; Personal Assistant to the Chairman, Idowu Adeleke, and their driver, Moses Ubi, were kidnapped recently.

They were abducted at a bad spot on Oba-Akoko Road in Akoko area of the state last Tuesday on their way to Akure, the state capital, after a political outing.

Speaking with Vanguard, a family of the senatorial candidate confirmed that the kidnappers initially requested for a ransom of N20 million for each of the victims.

The source said: “We later begged them and they agreed to reduce the ransom to N3 million for each of the five victims, totalling N15 million.”

Narrating his ordeal, Ipinsagba described the four days spent in the captivity of the kidnappers as “like hell” as he was made to live like an animal in the forest.

Ipinsagba said the four of them were made to trek for four hours in the jungle before they reached the den of the kidnappers.

His words: “For the days that were spent in the kidnappers’ den, we were fed with gari and water. Our abductors, who were 10 in number, were speaking Hausa language.

“We slept on the bare floor among the kidnappers for the days we spent with them.”

Vanguard learned that the victims were released by their abductors at Ago Ajayi, in Akoko South-West area of the state.

Ipinsagba, who said they were released a few minutes to 12 midnight on Friday, added that he got to his residence at about 2a.m., Saturday.

The police imagemaker, Femi Joseph, confirmed the release of the party chieftains, adding that “it has not foreclosed our investigation.”

Joseph added that the command would not rest until the criminals are smoked out of their hiding places across the state.