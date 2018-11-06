Kalu’s absence stalls N7.65bn fraud trial

….As Ladoja re-arraigned for N4.7bn, money laundry

By Onozure Dania

LAGOS—THE alleged N7.65 bn fraud trial of former governor of Abia State, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu was, yesterday, adjourned till November 12, 2018, on health grounds

The defendant’s counsel, Prof Awa Kalu, SAN, told Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos that his client was away in Germany for a surgical operation.

Similarly, former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, was yesterday re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, for allegedly diverting the state’s funds.

His re-arraignment was sequel to an amendment to the charge by the commission.

Ladoja was charged for converting N4.7billion from the state treasury to his personal use.

He was re-arraigned along with his former Commissioner for Finance Waheed Akanbi on 11 counts of money laundering and unlawful conversion of public funds.

In the amended charge, EFCC added that Ladoja allegedly “compelled” a broker to sell the state’s shares.

Justice Mohammed Idris adjourned until November 12 for hearing.