Kalu to captain Nigeria at U-23 AFCON

Bordeaux Nigerian winger, Samuel Kalu is favorite to be named as captain of the national U23 team when they resume for camping ahead of the qualifiers for the 20 year old Kalu is already a firm fan favorite owing to his displays since his debut for the Super Eagles and he has shown enough to be considered for the role of captain of the U23 team.

The team will resume training next month ahead of the start of the qualifiers for the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in March with Kalu expected to be named as one of the foreign based players in the team and possibly captain.

Others include Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen, Taiwo Awoniyi, Hilary Gong, Abdul Zubairu, Kingsley Michael, Tosin Kehinde and Orji Okonkwo. A decision on the inclusion of Francis Uzoho is expected to be made by the coaches although sources gathered he is for now the sure bet to be in goal for the team.