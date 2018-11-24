Kaduna students honour Sen. Laah

Kafanchan (Kaduna State) – Students in the south of Kaduna State on Saturday honoured the area’s senator, Danjuma Laah, with a “special merit award” over his “excellent performance” in the senate in the last three and a half years.



The students, under the aegis of Southern Kaduna Students for Good Governance, who presented the award to Laah in Kafanchan, described him as a “a man with a big heart”.

Mr Haruna Gaiya, the group’s representative, who presented the award, applauded the senator for his “extraordinary efforts that brought many projects to the constituency”.

He listed some of the achievements to include the National Open University, Kagoro, Police Secondary School, Tum, Police Primary School, Kafanchan, and the ongoing efforts toward upgrading the Federal School of Statistics, Manchok, to a Federal University of Technology.

Others included the award of scholarships to indigent students, efforts that secured jobs for many graduates, among others.

The students, however, appealed to the senator to assist the College of Education, Gidan Waya, with infrastructure, saying that the state of facilities at the college was “deplorable and embarrassing”.

“The school is in dire need of attention. We want you to extend your magic wand to that direction,” Gaiya said.

According to him, such assistance will shore up the academic fortunes of the institution and prepare its products to compete favourably with their counterparts in other parts of the world.

Responding, Laah appreciated the students for the recognition, describing it as a “morale booster”.

Laah assured them that he would continue to do the needful, especially as it concerns education, so as to guarantee steady development in the constituency. (NAN)