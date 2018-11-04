Kaduna crisis: Group sues for peaceful coexistence

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Following the latest crisis that erupted in Kaduna where 77 persons were killed, a religious group based in Katsina State, Shabbabu Dariqatu Tijjaniyya Awareness, has sued for peaceful coexistence among the two major religions of Islam and Christianity in the state.



Chairman of the group, Alhaji Bishir Dan Gambo made the call while speaking to newsmen in the state at the weekend.

Dan Gambo called on the people to ascribe to peace and tolerance as well as being each others brothers keepers.

According to him, “Allah who created both Muslim and Christian knows why He created us to live together. He did so for a purpose best known to Him alone. So we should learn to live with each other peacefully, tolerate one another and be our brothers keepers.

“We should ascribe to peace. Killing of each other will not take us anywhere and it is not the solution but it will only take us backward,” Dan Gambo said.

He equally called on Nigerians to pray for the nation and the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dan Gambo commended Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State for the security, peace and stability enjoyed in the state.

The group however, dissassociated itself from it member who in the name of the group was drumming support for the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.