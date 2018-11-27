Just in: South Africa increases minimum wage to N126,480

…As Nigeria battles with N30,000

By Nwafor Sunday

As Nigeria struggles with N30,000 minimum wage, its counterpart, South Africa has concluded plans to pay her workers N126,480 per month.

This according to the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, would take effect from January 1, 2019 and would benefit about six million workers that currently earn R3,700 (N97,495).

A report published by SAHARA REPORTER says that one South African Rand exchanges for N26.35. This according to the media means that South African workers would be earning N527 per hour: N4,216 per day and N126,480 per month. Their Nigerian counterparts currently earn N75 per hour, which is N600 per day (at eight working hours per day) and N18,000 per month.

Paid N30,000 as minimum wage, Nigerian workers would be earning N125 per hour or N1,000 per day, which amounts to N30,000 monthly.

Compared, a Nigerian worker would be earning less than a quarter of what the South African takes home monthly.

