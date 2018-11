By Adetutu Adesoji

Ghanian actress, Juliet Ibrahim who was in the news recently after she pulled the plug on her relationship with Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim has no doubts moved on from the drama that trailed her breakup.

The light skinned mother put her curves and sultry body on display as she covered the latest edition of Superbold Magazine. In the new issue of the lifestyle magazine, the actress talked exclusively on marriage, career, business and Nollywood.

