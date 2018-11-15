Judicial workers ground Nasarawa courts, Assembly over unpaid benefits

By David Odama

LAFIA—proceedings at the Customary Court of Appeal at Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, were, yesterday, grounded by protesting members of Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, over unpaid promotion arrears, among others.

The aggrieved judiciary workers, who displayed placards with inscriptions such as “Customary court is very important to our dear state,” “We say no to corruption,” “Customary court is the bedrock of our nation,” “Please pay us our promotion arrears,” among others, also stormed the headquarters of the State High Court in Lafia and the state House of Assembly to register their grievances.

The court proceedings, presided by the state Chief Judge, Justice Suleiman Dikko, were disrupted when the workers gained access to the court room.

While at the state House of Assembly, Chairman of Nasarawa State branch of JESUN, Jimmoh Musa, told the Clerk of the Assembly, Echo Keffi, that they were there to demand for justice.

His words: “We want to use this medium to beg you to go to His Excellency, Governor Umaru Al-Makura, and tell him that given the good leadership he has provided, it should not be in his time that they are going to scrap Customary Court.

“We will put the issues in writing and submit to your office.”

The Clerk responded: “I am promising you that I will convey your complaints to the appropriate commi-ttee for you to get justice.”