Jimi Agbaje picks female lawyer as running mate

The governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje, on Thursday, announced Mrs Haleemat Busari as his running mate for 2019 gubernatorial election.

Felix Oboagwina, Director of Media and Publicity of Jimi Agbaje Campaign Organisation (JACO), said that the choice of Busari, a lawyer, followed comprehensive consultations with leaders and stakeholders within and outside the party.

“Mrs Oluwayemisi Haleemat Busari became highly recommended and widely endorsed.

“Stakeholders all agree that without any iota of doubt, the Jimi-Haleemat combination is a winning ticket on every count.

“Busari will be bringing to the joint ticket, her versatility and connections as a professional in corporate governance, as a Muslim activist and as a bona-fide daughter of native Lagos,’’ he said in a statement.

Busari was born in 1964 to the family of the Late Ahmed Tijani Shehu Giwa, an Epe born businessman and Vice President of Jamatul Islamiyya of Nigeria and Late Mrs Mujibat Abeni Mopelola Giwa (nee Shonibare), a princess of the Kosoko royal family of Lagos.

Married to Teslim Olatunde Busari (SAN), the law graduate of the University of Lagos is on the board of several blue-chip companies, including Airtel Nigeria and First Bank, Sierra Leone.

Busari was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1991 and an active member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA).

“Oluwayemisi’s life and beliefs are guided by her strong Islamic faith, which has been her foundation all her life,” the statement said.