Jigawa Council to sponsor wedding of 10 orphaned girls

Dutse: The Ringim Local Government Council of Jigawa says it will sponsor the wedding of 10 orphaned girls in the area.

The Information Officer of the council, Malam Yau Garba, disclosed this to the Newsmen in Dutse on Thursday.

Garba, who did not disclose the identities of the girls, said the council had already set up an 11-member committee to screen them.

According to him, the council Chairman, Alhaji Abdurrashid Illa, has charged members of the committee to be fair and just, and discharge their duty with the fear of Allah in view of the significance of the task. NAN reports that the council is also expected to provide the beneficiaries with complete house furniture and kitchen equipment.