Japan showcases over 30 brands at Lagos Trade Fair

By Moses Nosike

The trade relation between Nigeria and Japan is taking a good dimension, as Japan showcases more than 30 brands in the ongoing international trade fair, Lagos, even as it renews interest to invest in Nigeria to support the economy of the country.

According to the Trade Commissioner/Managing Director, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Shigeyo Nishizawa, JETRO has been of immense support to Japanese companies in Nigeria as its main objectives is to promote trade and investment between Japan and Nigeria. Its activities is to improve the business environment to augment Japanese companies to invest in Nigeria, as well as promoting trade and investment.

Nishizawa said that JETRO is exhibiting various products ranging from vehicles to food products and other amazing products including the brand-new Nail Printer model, which came out to public for the first time in Nigeria.

He stated: “As the Nigerian economy is starting to recuperate, exhibitors are keen to enter and expand their business in the biggest market of African continent.

“Since 2014, JETRO has been organizing Japan Pavilion at Lagos International Trade Fair. Within one of the biggest pavilions at the fair this year, Japanese firms and their local distributors have brought in more than 33 Japanese brands to fascinate Nigerians.

“I am more than excited to recognize that the Japan Pavilion function as a business pathway for Nigeria, West Africa and even the whole continent for Japanese companies”.

Continuing, Nishizawa said that there was a huge difference in the size and number of exhibitors in Japan Pavilion this year as compared to last year 2017. In addition, General Manager, Kaneka Corporation (Africa), Hiroshi Seko, said that since its introduction in 1982; their products, Kanekalon has won the love of Nigerian women for 36 years and with its strategic communication drive through events and media actively starting in 2010, has strengthened the brand awareness even more.