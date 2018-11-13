IYC President defends Okunbo, faults protest over pipeline contract

PRESIDENT of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Mr. Pereotubo Oweilaemi, has faulted protest by some former militants in communities under OML 30 in Delta State over what they described as infringement on the pipeline surveillance contract by Captain Hosa Okunbo.

Oweilaemi, a lawyer, who stated that the surveillance contract has not been awarded to Ocean Marine by anybody in the Presidency at an outrageous rate as claimed by the youths, added that the youths were sponsored to blackmail Okunbo.

Rather than applaud Okunbo for his philanthropic gestures in the region, he questioned the reason behind ‘’the ill-advised protest march against a man who had created thousands of jobs in the region.’’