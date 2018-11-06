Iwobi tops Nigerian players’ rich list

Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi has overtaken Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as the most valuable Nigerian footballer, according to the latest monthly update by CIES Football Observatory.

With a market value of €52.4 million, the Hale End Academy product is the only Nigerian player worth above 50 million euros across the top five leagues in Europe.

Iwobi was superb for club and country in October, and featured in every single game played by Arsenal and the Super Eagles, hence the increase in his value.

Following Iwobi on the list of most valuable Nigerian players is Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who is worth €49.8 million.

The transfer value of the Foxes number 25 was at an all-time high of €79.2m in February 2018, making him the most expensive African U21 player as at that time and his value has reduced by €18.5m since the end of this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Out-of-favour Chelsea winger Victor Moses is the third most valuable Nigerian player at €37.4m; Kelechi Iheanacho (€17.5m) and Bordeaux’ Samuel Kalu (€8.3m) complete the top five.

Valued at €6.1m, Udinese’s William Troost-Ekong is the most expensive Nigerian defender while Villarreal’s new kid on the block Samuel Chukwueze is the most valuable Nigerian teenager at €3.6m.