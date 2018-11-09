I’ve had sex with 20 ghosts, woman claims

…Engaged to one

An Englishwoman, Amethyst Realm said she has found true love after having a fling with an Australian ghost, who just proposed to her, and now she wants the living world to know about it.

30-year-old Realm from Bristol claimed in an interview on ITV News that she has had sex with at least 20 ghosts since she was a teenager as she wasn’t looking for a new relationship. However, things changed for her when she went on business trip to Australia.

She said that she came into contact with an apparition when she went on a nature hike in the country and felt sparks like none she has ever known.

Realm thinks that it would not amount to anything serious as she says spirits tend to stay in one place. However, she experienced something amazing happening on her flight home: She felt the presence of her lover on the plane, and apparently not stowed in cargo.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was happy and excited – so excited that we had to do something about it. So we headed to the plane loo,” she told the Sun. “And, well, I am now a member of the Mile High Club.”

The incident occurred nine months ago and things have grown to the point where Realm expressed her desire to marry and have her ghost’s baby on the British show “ITV This Morning” in August.

Reportedly, the paranormal proposal occurred last week when the couple was on a road trip to England’s Wookey Hole caves, as per to the New York Post. “There was no going down on one knee – he doesn’t have knees. But for the first time, I heard him speak,” she said, according to the paper. “I could actually hear his voice, and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

Now the couple have decided to get a ring but not yet decided on what kind it will be. Realm is hoping that her ring will have an amethyst in it, however, she will leave the decision to her spirit lover.

The couple is also planning to do a Pagan “handfasting” ceremony, in which their hands are tied together, symbolising their connection.

“It’ll be somewhere in the English countryside. We haven’t discussed the details yet, but I think it will be quite a big do,” she said.

Realm also revealed that the ghost’s energy is more womanly than an archetypal man but she concedes that, “if you’re making love to a spirit, gender doesn’t really come into it.”

“Ghost lovers tend to be more sensual and adept than the average bloke. There’s always more of a connection, because the sex goes beyond physical. It’s like any other kind of sex. The main difference is I just can’t see them,” she was quoted saying.

In another interview, the bride-to-be added that this engagement is much more satisfying than her previous living fiancé.

“Sometimes I get the feeling that I’m being moved,” she said.

“Orgasms I have with my spirit lovers have been way more satisfying than any I’ve had with ordinary men.”

