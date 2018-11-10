I’ve created 77,200 jobs in two yrs, says Obaseki

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

EDO state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki yesterday said his administration had in the last two years created 77, 200 jobs out of the 200,000 jobs he promised during his electioneering campaign.

The governor stated this in his address at a Youth Summit with the theme: ‘Pathway to Prosperity,’ as part of events to kick off the State’s 2018 Alaghodaro Summit to mark his second year in office.

Describing Edo Youths as ambitious with the skills to conquer their environment as their forefathers did 500 years ago, Obaseki however, lamented that their aspirations were hampered by the collapsed of the educational system of the state hence he initiated reforms in the education system such that a child can learn how to read and write within two years.

Obaseki said that despite the challenges faced by his administration, the state government had started on a good note by restructuring the basic education sector with the Edo Basic Education Transformation programme (EDOBEST), which has successfully trained 7,000 digital teachers to change the narrative of basic education in the state.

Obaseki explained that Edo Jobs was set up to train youths to be self-reliant, adding that Benin Technical College has been refurbished with modern facilities and would be ready next year to train youths on skills acquisition.