It wasn’t easy playing President in ‘If I am President’ —Ayo Ayoola

By EKAETTE BASSEY

It was a gathering of excited fans and viewers at the premiere of I Am President’, produced by Bright Wonder Obasi.The movie inspired by the political crisis and plight of the masses, was made to touch and relate with the lives of common Nigerians.

“Speaking at the premiere, held over the weekend at Genesis Cinema, Lekki, Lagos, Project Fame star singer turned actor, Ayo Ayoola who played the lead role as the President, shed more light on his character

“My character was a young presidential candidate. So in this movie; we’re going to see his challenges, his triumphs. We are hoping that this movie will shed more light on how important for the youth to stand up and take important position in this country.

At the end of the day, the future of this country lies in our hands and the hands of those that are unborn and the only way to guarantee a desirable future for our children and grandchildren would be to get involved and affect it to change policies to favor this country and everyone in it.

Coming at the time political election is at the corner, and asked whether the movie will evoke emotion that will make a change in this country, Ayoola said: “Absolutely, We are going to see the challenges, the power and the struggle called god-fatherism in this country, shedding light on that and we’re definitely hopeful that this will spark off a revolution in the minds of young people to stand up, support and make advantage of political power.

He added that he liked the fearless character he played, “I love so many things about the character. The character is dogged. He’s a goal getter. He’s fearless. You must be fearless to think of such position, to be president, you have to be fearless. Playing this role gave me a different level of respect for everyone who showed interest, who wants to be president because it’s not easy. There are so many things attached to it; your family, your life, your privacy, everything goes.”

The movie features notable Nollywood stars, the likes of Joke Silva, Rahama Sadau, Bryan Okwara, Bimbo Manuel, Victor Decker, Rekiya Atta, Ayo Ayoola, Kayode Aiyegbusi, Ivie Okujaye.