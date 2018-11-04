It was a terrific contest against Liverpool – Iwobi

Super Eagles play maker, Alexander Iwobi came into the game and did the magic against Liverpool, assisted the sublime finished from French International Lacazzeta.

Speaking to the Press monitored, Alexander Iwobi believe that the match in question was a terrific contest.

I came to the game as a second half substitute, i needed to do what i should professionally do and lucky enough i was able to pull out an assist that made Alexandre Lacazzeta scored our equalizing goal.

Thank God we didn’t loss at home , we ought to have won the match and sealed a win over Liverpool from the first half, but to me one point is not as bad as losing totally at home.

Liverpool has maintained the record of being unbeaten for now in the EPL and am glad we gave them a good fight and we deserve the point he concluded.