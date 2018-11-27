IPDI alleges marginalisation in PTI recruitment

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—IJAW Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, yesterday, alleged marginalisation of Ijaw people in the recent junior staff recruitment exercise at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI, Warri.

The rights group in a petition by the National President and Director of Communication, Austin Ozobo and Timi Ogbobiri respectively, addressed to the Principal, PTI, Prof Sunny Iyuke, said: “It is distasteful that due process was not followed in the recent recruitment exercise. The slots were shared among some Urhobo kings, Urhobo top politicians and top management staff of PTI.

“The recent junior staff job recruitment exercise in the institution did not properly incorporate other stakeholders outside Uvwie, Okpe local government and Itsekiri areas.

“Our investigation revealed that a top official took 39 appointment letters to the palace of a traditional ruler, where appointment letters to preferred applicants in the palace.

“It is disheartening that Ijaw people, who have always felt the impact of military onslaught for protesting Federal Government’s deliberate attempts to discontinue funding of the institutions sited in Niger Delta were not considered for little job opportunities in these institutions in spite of Ijaw royal fathers’ intervention.”