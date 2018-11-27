IPAN tasks FG on policies to boost national development

By Gabriel Olawale

The Institute of Public Analysts of Nigeria,IPAN, recently called on the Federal government to develop policies and regulations that would drive national development.

Making the call during the 25th anniversary/ induction of new members, IPAN President, Dr Dahiru Adamu identified the need to involve the professional body in public analyses of products as most of the government agencies do not have the capacity to carry out 100 percent coverage in policing and regular testing.

“It is time to empower the public analysts so that they can regularly test products of producers at their own cost. You see building collapsing, people bringing petroleum that is adulterated, you have dirty environment those contribute to infections.

“We have solid minerals that we cannot determine their quality and the value in the market. All these are because there are no analysis. If you are building, they must test the strength of your rod, quality of your cement even the quality of water to be mixed has to be tested all these things bring about quality structures that will last for a long time and serve the purpose of what they are intended,” Adamu said.

He said although government is trying there was need for improvement.

Chairman House Committee on Health Services, Hon Chike Okafor said the national assembly was not very involved in implementation of programmes and policies. Okafor stated that there has been significant budgetary increase in health, and also assured that the government is committed to making healthcare accessible and affordable.

Speaking, Prof Sunday Ajayi said no industry from any economy can thrive without the analysts. They are in charge of quality control in laboratories and compliant to standards.

“They are very valuable to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) without them, these two government agencies cannot work successfully. The volume of work they have to do is enormous and they need the public analyst to support them in getting fruitful result. Everything coming to the country from wherever must be subjected to test and there is no way NAFDAC or SON can cope with that level of work if you don’t have public analysts to support. It is part of our national growth, we really have not started nation building in this country. In nation building we care about these things. So it is a broad thing, it affects our physic as a nation. There are too many things we are leaving to chance.