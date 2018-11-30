Intersociety faults detention, parading of Nnewi traders

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE International Society for the Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, Intersociety, yesterday faulted the arrest, detention and alleged parading as terrorists, 30 traders of Agbo-Edo Motor Spare Parts Dealers Market, describing it as “racial profiling, mistaken identity and false labelling gone too far.”

This came as the leadership and traders of eight major markets in Nnewi decided to close their shops in protest against the arrest, detention and parading of the traders by the Anambra State Police Command in its Awka State Headquarters.

Intersociety therefore called for immediate and unconditional release of the traders, just as it asked the Inspector General of Police and the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, to tender unreserved apologies to the arrested traders, their market leaders and the general public.

“Intersociety must commend the leadership of the Nkwo Nnewi Motor Spare Parts Dealers Association for not abandoning its members in such dangerous and critical hours of their ordeal. We however faulted the parading of the traders, as killers of Police Inspector, terrorists and snatchers of two AK-47 rifles and Barreta pistol as well as arsonists; that is unacceptable,” Intersociety said in a statement by its Board chairman, Comrade Emeka Umeagbalasi.

It called for the “end of commercialisation of criminal investigation and other police duties in Igbo land and return to professionalism and intelligence policing.”

The group’s statement further read: “It is no longer hidden that the Buhari/Osinbajo government of Nigeria and its security agencies, the Nigerian Police and the Nigerian Army are undeniably and steadily using hate policy, racial profiling and selective enforcement of the law against the citizens of the southeast or Igbo nation.”