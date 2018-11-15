Innovation is the solution to excelling in these turbulent times

As you know, breakthrough innovation, heightened political risks in Nigeria, depressed customer demand, dwindling and increasingly scarce resources have the potential to disrupt your organisation and industry. Therefore, Texem, UK invites your executives to Eko Hotel, Lagos to join world-renowned Professor Neal Hartman on the 14-15 November for the highly pertinent executive development programme on Inspiring Innovation for Sustainable Superlative Results.

Professor Neal Hartman is the Head of a Management division at the MIT Sloan School of Management. He has consulted for hundreds of public and private sector organisations on innovation, strategy, leadership and public administration in North America, Asia, Europe, and Africa. Professor Neal is a visiting Professor at the University of Cambridge.

When asked “Do you think that the skills acquired during this training will be of essence to these leaders?” Prof Neal Hartman said “Having an opportunity to explore best practices of innovative and sustainable leaders and companies, along with time to consider opportunities and challenges for Nigerian companies, will be extremely helpful to leaders in these dire, volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous time. Specifically, themes that will be covered in this programme includes: stimulating drivers’ of innovation: culture, reward, structure. Inspiring, designing and driving innovative processes. Leading strategic change for optimal outcomes. Sustaining momentum and organisational focus. Aligning human capital, process and technology and communicating vision and creating urgency”.

Why leaders should attend TEXEM’s training programme?

Professor Neal Hartman gave an apt answer to the question of why leaders should attend TEXEM’s training programme?

“This TEXEM’s training programme scheduled to come up on the 14th-15th of November at Eko hotel, Lagos will offer participants the opportunity to examine in-depth the best practices of innovative and sustainable businesses and to consider what steps need to be taken to reach the potential that Nigerian companies have to become more innovative and sustainable. Through cases, discussions, and activities, the training programme will help leaders to see both the opportunities and challenges for Nigerian companies to navigate the future. Also, participants will benefit from networking with other impressive leaders and future leaders both during the executive development programme and afterwards -In addition to the steeper learning curve that participants will gain, the improved social capital is also a source of bumper return on investment”.

For more information, please email exec@texem.co.uk or visit https://texem.co.uk/programmes/inspiring-innovation-for-sustainable-superlative-results-2.html

Importantly, this programme would help participants to develop their capacity to redefine markets, deliver superior value at a lower cost, review channels, and consistently outperform rivals. Furthermore, through this programme participants will be equipped with requisite and actionable frameworks on how to identify, nurture and harness their own breakthrough innovation potential enhance their competence in leading the creation of an innovative culture within their organization and empower employees to sustain it.

Upon completion of this programme executives would have developed compelling, useful, and valuable insights on how to launch new products and services, enter new markets or rethink key processes in turbulent times.

Cost: £1500 i.e. N750, 000 (which covers study materials, meals during the programme, group picture, and certification).

Testimonials

“I found this program very, very rewarding. In the past, I always had a way of thinking that the matter of sustainability-related only to policy matters but during this program, it has been broken down into the company level and for me, there are a number of takeaways that I hope to begin implementing once I get back home”.

Frank Algbogun – CEO and Publisher Businessday

“We have been taught some key ways on how to manage a recession and get out fit, I will definitely bring it to bear in my business, and I have gained some more leadership skills here as well”.

Bayo Ojo SAN, former Attorney General.

About TEXEM, UK

By training over four thousand government ministers, CEOs, Chairs of Boards, Vice Chancellors, Directors and Aspiring executives in the UK and Africa in the past nine years, TEXEM, UK, has a proven track record of helping organisations to develop and improve their human capital to achieve a competitive edge and sustainable performance.

These Executive Minds (TEXEM UK) offers customised and open executive training programmes where world-renowned faculties from top-class institutions such as Harvard, London Business School, MIT and others share decades of stimulating business success.

By Professor Neal Hartman