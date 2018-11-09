Injury can’t stop me – Youth Olympics medallist

Oritsemeyiwa Ineh, a Youth Olympics triple jump silver medallist, says the game would remain his choice in spite of injuries associated with it.

Ineh, who sustained a leg injury in Argentina, said that it would not deter him from achieving his goal to be among the world’s best in triple jump.

He spoke to newsmen on telephone on Friday.

According to Ineh, who hopes to recover fully before the 2019 athletics season, triple jump is for determined and daring athletes.

“I am still struggling with my leg; my lower back and other affected areas are still undergoing recovery but I am optimistic that I will be healed completely before the next season.

“Sprinters also get injured but theirs cannot be compared to ours. Triple jump injuries are more severe; the event is for people who are daring.

“Sometimes, an injury may end one’s career, but I am sure that God’s plans for me are good,” he said.

The Delta indigene’s personal best of 16.34m at the 2018 Youth Olympics is the farthest by a Nigerian in recent times. (NAN)