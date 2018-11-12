Injured Godin could miss Brazil, France and Barcelona

Atletico Madrid’s Uruguayan defender Diego Godin is set to miss upcoming matches against Brazil, France and Barcelona after suffering a thigh injury in last weekend’s league win over Athletic Bilbao.

Although the Spanish club refused to put a timeline on a return, AS sports daily reported the 32-year-old could be out for three to four weeks.

If confirmed it would rule Godin out of international friendlies away to Brazil on November 16 and France, at the Stade de France, on November 20.

Godin scored the winner in Atletico’s 3-2 victory on Saturday which left them in third just one point behind leaders Barcelona, but could also miss the La Liga clash at home to the Catalan giants on November 24.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone is already without the services of fellow defenders Lucas Hernandez, Jose Maria Gimenez and Stefan Savic.