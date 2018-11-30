Infinity Tyres kickstarts 2018 edition of Value Drive

IN the spirit of the festive season, Christmas and New Year, Nigeria’s leading tyre, battery, lubricants, solar/renewable energy solutions and premium automobile accessories company, Infinity Group is giving its customers, a chance to experience Infinity’s quality automobile after market products by offering amazing gifts to its customers nationwide courtesy of the annual Infinity “Value Drive 2018”. The company said that the gesture was its humble way of saying thank you to its numerous customers across the country.

The 2018 Value Drive is the 16th edition of Infinity Tyres annual rituals to thank its customers and reward them for their support over the year.The 16th edition of the Value Drive2018 will commence on December 1 and end on December 31, 2018. Infinity Tyres Limited is the authorised importer and marketer of premium tyre brands such as Pirelli, Goodyear, Infinity, Ceat, Eternity, Riken, Battery brands such as Exide, Infinity and Eternity, Global Lubricant Brand, Motul, Genuine Filters from Filtron, Eastman Brand of Renewable Energy Solutions as well as Eternity standby and traction battery range.

“Infinity Value Drive 2018” guarantees customers a chance to win amazing gifts instantly on purchase of products from Infinity sales and service outlets and Infinity Express stores. Gifts include Premium quality compressed T-shirts, Motul Lubricants and Brake Fluid, Infinity coolant & Battery Terminals. Based on the value of the purchase, customers can receive items up to an inventer and vehicle battery as well.

According to the company, “the management of Infinity Tyres Group gratefully aknowledges the patronage of its customers across Nigeria. This group is of the firm belief that due to the unstinted support and loyalty of its customers and stakeholders, this has been most exciting, awaited and successful boost and has become a tradition for the company. The management of Infinity Tyres Group is indebted to its customers and, therefore, wishes to delight its customers and encourages them to avail the benefits of “Infinity Value Drive 2018”.

In his remarks, Mr. Babatunde Ajayi, Branch Head of Infinity Limited, Victoria Island Branch, described the “Value Drive 2018” as a unique platform through which the company shows appreciation to its loyal customers. He stated that the customers’ trust in quality products and superior service quality of the Group has been the singular reason for the success and consistent growth of Infinity Tyres. He further said that the Nigerian market, though competitive is highly inclined in favour of companies that deliver products and services of highest quality.

In conclusion, Mrs. Moyo Ekiran, Branch Head of the Infinity Tyres Limited, Ikeja Branch, took the opportunity to thank customers all over Nigeria for their patronage. She said that the management of Infinity Tyres is aware that many Nigerians travel during the festive season. She wished them safe journey and a very enjoyable festive season with lots of good wishes for 2019.