INEC to display voters’ register in Kwara

Ilorin – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is to display register of voters in all the 1, 872 polling units of Kwara state from Tuesday, Nov. 6 to Monday, Nov. 12, 2018.



This was contained in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin by the Commission’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Jacob Ayanda on behalf of the state’s INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Ayanda said the display would allow people with claims and objections to raise such through INEC officials at their wards headquarters at the same period.

He also said that collection of Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC), would be carried out during the display of the register.

“The exercise is to weed the register of deceased, non-Nigerians and under aged voters.

“it will also help tackle cases of double registration.

“This is an opportunity to keep our register credible and be armed with our PVCs, as we prepare for the 2019 General Elections,” Ayanda added.

He therefore called on the electorate to make use of the opportunity to check their names on the register.

“So, avail yourself this opportunity. Note that Saturdays and Sundays are inclusive,” he said. (NAN)