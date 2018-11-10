INEC releases names of candidates for by-elections in Kastina, Bauchi, Kwara

Abuja, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released names of political parties and their candidates for by-elections in Kastina, Bauchi, Kwara and Cross River, scheduled for Nov. 17.

The list was released in a statement signed by INEC National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye on Thursday in Abuja.

The by-elections are for Kankia/Kusada/lngawa Federal Constituency of Katsina State, Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Ekiti/lrepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, and lkom ll State Constituency of Cross River State.

According to INEC, four political parties submitted nominations for the Kankia/Kusada/lngawa Federal Constituency of Katsina State by-election, as at Nov. 6, which was the last day for the submission of Forms CF001 and CF002.

The parties and their nominated candidates are Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Nasiru Kankia; Yes Electorate Solidarity (YES), Abdullahi Umar; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) , Abdussamad Abdullahi; and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abubakar Kusada.

The Commission also disclosed that two political parties submitted nominations for Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State by-election.

These are PDP with Shehu Umar as its candidates, as well as the APC with Yusuf Nuhu as its candidate.

For Ekiti/lrepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara, the Commission said five political parties nominated candidates including the Labour Party, Femi Ana-Ara; and the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Olaniyan Ayorinde.

Others are PDP, Jimoh Damilare; Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) Ajayi Bidemi; and the APC, Olawuyi Tunji.