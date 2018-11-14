INEC partners Police to recover 2,045 stolen PVCs in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said that it is partnering the Police to recover the 2,045 Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) stolen from its office in Okobo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Vanguard recalls that the INEC office in Okobo was attacked last month by a mob.

INEC National Commissioner supervising Akwa Ibom, Delta and Cross River states, Dr. Mohammed Lecky, disclosed this yesterday at the state headquarters of the commission while briefing newsmen on the successful completion of the display of voters register.

Lecky assured that in the event that the stolen PVCs were not recovered on time, they would be reproduced and made available to the rightful owners before the elections.

He said: ”The PVCs were stolen in Okobo LGA. There were 2,045 PVCs. During the primaries, our office was attacked by hoodlums. We have visited the LGAs and have seen a lot of security lapses.

“I think it was a mob action which was a consequence of the primary elections. I want to assure that the police are looking into the matter. The PVCs were stolen from where we kept them for safety.

“What the hoodlums have done is a nullity because we have a list of everybody. We have their names. We have their pin numbers and we have their pictures on the voters’ register. It is a matter of reproducing the PVCs and making them available.

“But still we have to go after those culprits and punish them according to the law.

“We, therefore, implore the political parties to abide by INEC rules and regulations. It is not yet November 18 and we have a lot of billboards with campaign messages. This is not acceptable.”