INEC designing special card reader, result sheets for APC, Secondus tells ECOWAS

By Dirisu

ABUJA—NATIONAL Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has warned chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, that history will be unkind to him if he fails to conduct free and fair election in 2019.

Prince Secondus said that manipulation of election in 2019 would be a recipe for crisis in the country, adding that the INEC chairman would be held accountable.

Secondus, who spoke while hosting election team of the Economic Community of West Africa states ECOWAS, led by Mohammad Conteh at the party’s national campaign headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, alleged that the electoral commission was working in conjunction with the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to rig the election in 2019.

According to a statement from the national chairman’s media office signed by his Media Adviser Ike Abonyi, Secondus alleged that the commission used the governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states as rehearsal to practice its rigging strategy for 2019.

“They have finished their rigging arrangements with preloaded cards and special election result sheets all doctored to favour the ruling APC.

“The INEC chairman has no strong will to follow our electoral laws and constitution as well as the laid down international standards in his processes towards 2019 and we want to let the world know this before it happens.

“They have finished plots to isolate states of Kano, Benue, Rivers, Buachi, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Imo and Kwara and Lagos for disruption during the general election, so they can plan well to mobilize the rigging,” the statement read.

He alleged that the commission’s rigging agenda was being propelled by the security agencies, especially with the current Inspector General of Police, who had proven to be the most violent bias Police boss in the country.

He said his party was using the INEC template they saw in Ekiti and Osun states to reiterate their lack of confidence in the commission, stressing that nothing had happened to show that they would do something different from what they did in those two states.

The PDP boss advised the umpire to disregard the size of Nigeria, go to Ghana and pick some lessons on how to conduct free and fair election.

Secondus commended the Judiciary for standing up for democracy, pointing out that without that arm of the government, the country would have been a banana republic.

The PDP chairman fielded questions from the five-man team of the sub-regional body who through their leader, expressed the need to have credible election in Nigeria as it would go a long way to deepen democracy in the region.

Allegation, baseless, says INEC

Reacting to the allegation yesterday, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, described it as baseless and unfounded.

“It is unfounded, there is no foundation, it is completely untrue. There is no way you can clone card readers. You cannot also clone PVCs. Even if people try to clone the PVCs, our card readers will reject them and it is of no use.

‘’There is no other person than the user and his biometrics with his photograph that can use a PVC.

“I always urge the media and the public to always ask questions any time they hear things like these. They should ask for details as to how people intend to do these things so that we can answer specifically,” INEC’s Director in charge of Voter Education, Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Liaison, Oluwole Osaze-Uzi, told Vanguard.