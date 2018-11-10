In 2019, the risks, challenges are going to be high, says Dalung

The National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Southeast zone, yesterday met with the honorable Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, in Abuja as part of the group’s sensitization tour to the Ministry.

Led by its Vice President, Prince Chibuike Echem, the group briefed the honorable minister and the Permanent Secretary on recent developments and on the activities of the South East zonal headquarters of NYCN including presentation of the official unveiling of the Zonal Youth house, named after late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.



The Minister, on his part, charged the youth group and its leadership to remain focused and eschew all tendencies that are capable of causing disharmony in the country while calling on every Nigerian youth to get more involved in leadership and show more exemplary conducts in all endeavors.

While urging for a renewed commitment among youths in Nigeria, the minister said “Nigerian youths should chat a new cause to take the future and refuse to be used by the old order. In 2019, the risks and challenges are going to be high. I urge you the youths to resist all temptations to be used by politicians and you should stand by what and who you believe”

The minister formally congratulated the Vice President, Prince Chibuike Echem and the south-east youth zone for setting a good pace. He urged them to remain focused and steadfast even as they are expected to display exemplary conducts and leadership at all times.

The minister urged the National Executive Council of the NYCN to summon courage and work out their differences as they have a higher calling and responsibility which is to remain a voice of the youths in Nigeria, saying “the newly elected exco should remain focus for anyone who has succeeded in crossing the red sea should forge ahead, and not look back because it will cause distraction”

Responding, the Vice President, South East zone of NYCN Prince Chibuike Echem thanked the minister for a warm reception.

He went on to assure that all pending issues will be addressed to ensure that the expectation of Nigerians regarding the roles of the NYCN in addressing critical developmental issues is not defeated.

He said “we are very committed to the development of Nigeria and will do everything within our powers, as youth leaders, to ensure that our country will continue to score high. We thank the honorable minister for setting the right tone and for giving us the needed support”