IMPEACHMENT: Anambra lawmakers sue CP, Obiano

AWKA—ANAMBRA lawmakers insisting on impeaching the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mrs. Rita Madugwu have dragged the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar and the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano to court for allegedly sealing off of the Assembly complex.

The Police have laid siege on the assembly complex since November 13 when some lawmakers led by Mr. Ikem Uzoezie representing Aguata 11 constituency attempted to remove the Speaker.

Uzoezie, who said yesterday that nothing would revert the impeachment of Maduagwu as carried out on 13th of November by majority of the 30 members of the House, explained that the suit would commence today.

He said: “The police are well aware that what they are doing is illegal. We’ve drawn the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and the Anambra CP to the Legislative Activities Act 2017 that was assented to by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, telling them that their action is unconstitutional.

“ Their action is an attack on the institution of democracy and there is a jail term to it if they so persist to seal the complex.

“ By Monday (today), our processes will be in court. We have briefed our lawyers on what to do. On Monday, both the Police and the executive will meet us in court.”

Maduagwu had described her alleged impeachment as an illegality, adding that it did not meet constitutional requirements.

She said that she remained the Speaker and that nobody could remove her because she did not commit any offence.

But Uzoezie insisted that “We only require basic police presence to safeguard government property and not sealing off of our premises and restricting our members and staff of the House from having access to their offices and workplaces which we find so disheartening at this point in time”.

He said his group had also written to the National Assembly, drawing its attention to the police action in Anambra, believing that the NASS would intervene and stop the invasion of the state assembly.