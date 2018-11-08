Imo Assembly appeals judgment on suspension of lawmakers

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—Imo State House of Assembly said it has appealed the judgment of the State High Court, which quashed the suspension of the five lawmakers that opposed the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere.

Conversely, Imo people have continued to commend the judiciary for “curtaling the excesses of both the executive and legislative arms of Imo State Government”.

The position of the legislature was made public via a press conference addressed by the Speaker, Chief Acho Ihim.

“The Imo State House of Assembly has filed and served a notice of appeal against the judgment of (an) Owerri High Court on suspension of five of its members”, Ihim said.

According to the Speaker, the House equally filed a “stay of execution of the same judgment of Monday, November 5, 2018, nullifying the suspension order of the five members”.

Ihim opined that the House was not satisfied with the court’s verdict and pointed out that “in keeping with the Assembly’s disposition to the rule of law, the House has no better choice than to appeal the said judgment”.

He enjoined the lawmakers to “remain calm in the wake of the court judgment, as appropriate steps have been taken on that”.

Vanguard recalls that this is the second case the legislature lost since the impeachment saga erupted in the state.